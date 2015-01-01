Abstract

This systematic review examines the impact of parental preconception adversity on offspring mental health among African Americans (AAs) and Native Americans (NAs), two populations that have experienced historical trauma and currently experience ethnic/racial mental health disparities in the United States. PsycINFO, PubMed, CINAHL, Scopus, and Web of Science were searched for studies that included at least two generations of AAs or NAs from the same family, measured parental preconception adversity and their offspring's mental health, and examined the association between these variables. Over 3,200 articles were screened, and 18 articles representing 13 unique studies were included in this review. Among the studies with samples that included AAs (n = 12, 92%), 10 (83%) reported a significant association between parental preconception adversity and adverse offspring mental health. The only study with a sample of NAs (n = 1, 8%) also reported a significant association between these variables. Although the literature suggests that parental preconception adversity is associated with offspring mental health among AAs and NAs, it must be interpreted in the context of the small number of studies on this topic and the less-than-ideal samples utilized-just one study included a sample of NAs and several studies (n = 6, 46%) used multi-ethnic/racial samples without testing for ethnic/racial disparities in their results. A more rigorous body of literature on this topic is needed as it may help explain an important factor underlying ethnic/racial mental health disparities, with important implications for interventions and policy.

Language: en