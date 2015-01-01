Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health crisis affecting one in three women and one in ten men in their lifetimes. Rehabilitation professionals are highly likely to encounter survivors of IPV in their practice; yet, there exists no formal review assessing the relationship between IPV and rehabilitation. Our objective was to understand the types and contexts of rehabilitation care currently available for survivors of IPV, opportunities identified in the literature for rehabilitation care, and IPV awareness and education among rehabilitation providers. A search strategy related to IPV and four rehabilitation professionals of interest (occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech-language pathology/therapy, and physiatry) was developed across 10 databases and complemented by a gray literature search. Two reviewers independently assessed articles for inclusion. In all, 44 articles met inclusion criteria, ranging from primary research articles (48%) to clinical newsletters. Included articles predominantly focused on opportunities for rehabilitation care (68%) and occupational therapists as a profession (68%). A minority of studies examined specific interventions for IPV survivors (18%) or assessed for knowledge and attitudes about IPV (16%) among rehabilitation professionals. To our knowledge, this is the first scoping review exploring the rehabilitation literature for IPV survivors. These findings show an awareness of IPV among rehabilitation professionals, the importance of identifying IPV in clients, and the ways in which rehabilitation professionals are uniquely situated to support survivors of IPV. There remains an opportunity to explore interventions designed specifically for IPV survivors.

