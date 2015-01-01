Abstract

The proportion of middle-aged and aging workers is increasing year by year in the construction industry. Affected by their physical functions and other conditions, the death rate of aging construction workers is higher than that of the workers in other age groups, which brings higher risks to the safety of the industry. Therefore, the paper aims to determine the main risk factor of safety brought on by the aging construction workers, and the degree of influence of safety risk factor on aging construction workers. Through the design of the questionnaire, the number and type of index to be studied are selected. The 6 first-level indexes and 30 second-level indexes were selected from 100 indexes. The AHP method was used to evaluate the influence of aging construction workers on the safety risk factor. The classification of work contents of aging construction workers in different age groups is proposed to reduce safety risks and provide an effective basis for management. The significance of this study is as follows: (1) The concrete analysis of index affecting the safety risk of aging construction workers has enriched the existing academic research; (2) the quantitative risk index system in the study, provides a reference value for further research in the academic circle; (3) The study of this paper has certain reference significance for construction companies and government regulatory departments to formulate policies and measures, such as job classification of aging workers in different ages and restrictive conditions for high-risk work.

