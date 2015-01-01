Abstract

Wildfire is a significant threat that can result in severe injuries and economic damage. Conducting wildfire danger assessments in specific areas is necessary to mitigate the negative consequences associated to them. A useful tool to achieve them is satellite remote sensing technology, which provides global observations of the earth surface and enables wildfire danger assessment, hotspot detection, and flame monitoring. Based on this, a fire danger index assessment method for short-term wildfires based on the Moderate-Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) was proposed. The fire danger composite index (FDCI) could be obtained by using the Normalized Differential Vegetation Index (NDVI), Land Surface Temperature (LST), Temperature Vegetation Dryness Index (TVDI), and forest vegetation types (VT). A fire danger rating and a fire danger map of wildfires can be developed, which could identify high and low danger areas. Additionally, it can be found that NDVI in Xiangxi was at a relatively high level, reflecting good vegetation conditions during 2014-2018. The study also showed that NDVI, TVDI, LST, and VT were key parameters affecting wildfire danger. Low FDCI values indicated a low wildfire danger and vice versa. Furthermore, a case study in Xiangxi was conducted in September 2018. The application shows that there is consistency between the actual high danger areas and the calculated high danger areas by this method. The case study reflects that the method benefits the danger classification, prediction, and rescue of wildfires in specific areas to some extent.

Language: en