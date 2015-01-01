|
Ranasinghe U, Tang LM, Harris C, Li W, Montayre J, de Almeida Neto A, Antoniou M. Safety Sci. 2023; 167: e106276.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
With the increasing demand for construction work and declining rates of young workers entering construction, the ageing workforce has become an important concern within the construction industry. Although there are benefits associated with an older workforce (e.g., experience, knowledge), there are also challenges, particularly related to health that may adversely affect individual and organisational performance. Therefore, it is essential to develop a deep understanding of the empirical evidence related to physical and psychological issues facing the ageing workforce, and then to make recommendations to improve their work health and safety (WHS). This paper reviews the existing body of knowledge on health and safety in the ageing construction workforce. This study adopts the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) methodology for a scoping review. The articles included in the review were found by searching the Scopus and Web of Science databases using complex search strings developed based on keywords. Peer-reviewed journal articles published between 1980 and 2021 were retrieved for further screening. Following data extraction and a three-step screening procedure, 111 journal articles met the inclusion criteria.
Aging workforce; Health and safety; Mental health intervention; Older construction workers