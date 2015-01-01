Abstract

With the increasing demand for construction work and declining rates of young workers entering construction, the ageing workforce has become an important concern within the construction industry. Although there are benefits associated with an older workforce (e.g., experience, knowledge), there are also challenges, particularly related to health that may adversely affect individual and organisational performance. Therefore, it is essential to develop a deep understanding of the empirical evidence related to physical and psychological issues facing the ageing workforce, and then to make recommendations to improve their work health and safety (WHS). This paper reviews the existing body of knowledge on health and safety in the ageing construction workforce. This study adopts the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) methodology for a scoping review. The articles included in the review were found by searching the Scopus and Web of Science databases using complex search strings developed based on keywords. Peer-reviewed journal articles published between 1980 and 2021 were retrieved for further screening. Following data extraction and a three-step screening procedure, 111 journal articles met the inclusion criteria.



RESULTS revealed numerous factors related to the ageing process that are often implicated with older workers' health and safety, including hearing loss, muscle pain, respiratory issues, and conditions resulting from the ageing process and prolonged work in and around construction sites. A critical content analysis of empirical and non-empirical studies revealed 27 strategies to support older construction workers and improve their safety and health at work. Inspection of mental health intervention studies revealed four successful interventions including alternative work arrangements, individual support programs, electronic mental health support programs, and health promotion program.



FINDINGS herein broaden the knowledge on health and safety requirements of the group of older construction workers that could assist industry practitioners in decision making and developing the best strategies to improve the workability and productivity of older construction workers.

