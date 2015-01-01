|
Andrade SR, Walsh HS. Safety Sci. 2023; 167: e106252.
Abstract
This research proposes a natural language processing enabled risk analysis framework, named Hazard Extraction and Analysis of Trends (HEAT), and applies the framework to the ICS-209-PLUS data set of wildfire incident response forms. The HEAT framework produces safety- and risk-relevant analyses, consisting of: (1) a set of hazards extracted from text data, (2) a primary analysis using hazard-relevant metrics, such as rate and severity, to form an FMEA-style table and risk matrix, (3) a time series analysis of metric trends, and (4) a secondary analysis examining potential predictors for hazards.
Language: en
Hazard identification; Machine learning; Natural language processing; Risk analysis; Topic modeling