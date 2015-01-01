Abstract

Risk assessment methodologies are determining tools in risk prevention for construction works. However, frequently the evaluation is presented in a linguistic context and may involve interpretation difficulties in multicultural contexts. This research aims to visually show the evaluation, in a geometric context, the risk conditions and the necessary prevention level. The methodology arises from the theoretical-practical model of occupational risk assessment, adapted to construction works called "Level of Preventive Action". It is based on the preventive environments' observation: initial, documentary, constructive, and social environments (through technical observation and psychosocial survey). Implementing and developing this new methodology by resourcing a digital tool is essential for integrating BIM approach procedures. The Level of Preventive Action procedures shows the existing risk in the different preventive environments, from its so-called Characteristic Value and its interaction with the assessed risk (in the scope of Safety at Work, Industrial Hygiene, Ergonomics and Psychosociology). Finally, the existing risks and the level of preventive actions required according to the workers' behaviors and emotional states are shown. The Level of Preventive Action geometric interpretation is qualitative, quantitative, visual, and dynamic. It allows interaction with the worker in real-time, with electronic devices, joining technology to human behavior.

