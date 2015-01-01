Abstract

Decent Work Agenda consists of a comprehensive initiative for promoting safety at work and social protection. Over 20 years since its conceptual release, measuring the progress of its elements is still challenging even after the publication of the decent work indicators guideline by the International Labour Organization in 2012. To close this gap, we use a Directional Distance Function (DDF) to measure the efficiency of safe work environment, and propose a combined measure taking into consideration also the efficacy. To illustrate the application of DDF in a reality-based case, we conducted a longitudinal study in a multinational organization. Data were collected from 21 branches of the company over 4 years (2018-2021). In the period of analysis, 60% of the branches were efficient in average, composing an overall efficiency score of 0.91. Our results also indicated low dispersion between the efficiency scores year on year due to a small-scale interquartile range. Finally, the use of efficiency combined with efficacy resulted in a promising approach for managerial applications. This research presents some contributions. One is the novelty approach of measuring the efficiency of safe work environment using a DDF model in a real-world application. Another is the managerial benefits of identifying benchmarks, as well as revealing potential improvements as a mechanism to reduce decent work deficits. From a modeling perspective, our conclusions suggest caution in considering only efficiency to measure safe work environment due to its relative nature. Thus, further studies are recommended to explore the use of combined measures in the analysis of decent work.

