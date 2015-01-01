Abstract

The effectiveness of occupational health and safety (OHS) training programs is dependent on the extent to which workers transfer OHS knowledge, skills and abilities acquired from OHS training into post-training workplace performance. However, the lack of training transfer has long been a critical problem in the construction industry. As an attempt to gain a better understanding of the transfer of training, this research investigated factors affecting construction workers' OHS training transfer intention. A questionnaire survey was used to collect data from Australian construction workers, and 295 valid responses were obtained. Partial least squares structural equation modelling was used to test the model of transfer intention adapted from the Theory of Planned Behaviour (TPB). Multigroup analysis was conducted to identify the similarities and differences in terms of factors affecting transfer intention among managerial/professional and non-managerial/manual construction workers. The research found that the TPB can be used to explain the transfer intention of OHS training among construction workers. Perceived behavioural control was found to be an antecedent of the intention to transfer among both groups of workers. However, attitudes only predicted transfer intention among managerial/professional workers, while subjective norms only predicted transfer intention among non-managerial/manual construction workers. The study provided a good understanding of the formation of transfer intention among managerial/professional and non-managerial/manual construction workers and identified critical factors influencing the transfer intention of these two groups. This new knowledge is useful for training providers and construction organisations to develop targeted strategies to increase the transfer of OHS skills and knowledge among construction workers and improve the effectiveness of OHS training.

