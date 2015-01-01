Abstract

A macroscopic model for non-homogeneous traffic is proposed based on harmonization during transitions. This model considers the lateral and forward distances between vehicles, reaction and harmonization times, and changes in velocity. Further, the equilibrium velocity distribution is characterized based on the density and travel time of real non-homogeneous traffic. The proposed and Payne-Whitham (PW) models are evaluated over a 200 m circular road using the FORCE scheme. The results obtained demonstrate that the proposed model provides a more realistic representation of non-homogeneous traffic.

Language: en