Abstract

Long-haul truckers have a much higher prevalence of depression compared to the general public. However, little is known on the factors which explain their high prevalence of depression. We distributed an online, cross-sectional survey to Canadian and U.S. long-haul truck drivers to determine which factors could be associated with depression. Multiple linear regression across our sample (N = 303) revealed that good health was negatively associated with depressive symptoms (standardized β = −0.22, 95% CI: −0.30, −0.13 respectively). High stress due to being away from social relationships and tight delivery deadlines both had positive associations with depressive symptoms (standardized β = 0.38, 95% CI: 0.29, 0.46 and standardized β = 0.19, 95% CI: 0.10, 0.28 respectively). High job stress, in general, was positively associated with depressive symptoms across all truckers. It may be helpful for truckers in poor health and with high stress at work to use available mental health services. In addition, peer support groups may help truckers to prevent loneliness at work; further research evaluating these resources is necessary.

