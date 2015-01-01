Abstract

Although motorcycle-based ride-hailing (MBRH) has become more popular and in high demand in the last decades, especially in developing countries, their safety remains questionable due to drivers' behavior in using smartphones to communicate with customers while driving. This study, therefore, aimed to investigate the influence of socio-demographics, working history, theory of planned behavior (TPB) variables, and risk perceptions on MBRH drivers' intentions to use smartphones to read and text while driving in three varying traffic conditions. A number of 497 MBRH drivers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, were sampled using both a convenience and a random sampling method. The findings revealed that younger MBRH drivers had more positive attitudes and had higher subjective norms and total control over this behavior, resulting in higher texting while driving intention. The empirical results also showed significant associations between TPB variables and intention, in which attitudes was found to be the strongest predictor of intention to text while driving. In addition to the TPB variables, the perceived risk of accidents was a significant predictor of intentions to text while driving in smooth and congested traffic, while risk perception of being apprehended by the police becomes a determinant of intention to text while stopping at signalized intersections. In order to minimize texting while driving intention, the study underscores the necessity for strategies that target attitude change and risk perception improvement.

Language: en