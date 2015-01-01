Abstract

Transportation planning, management, and operation rely heavily on effective road asset management. As a crucial component of road assets, traffic control infrastructures (TCIs), such as traffic signs and traffic signals, play a pivotal role in managing traffic flows and enhancing road safety. However, in comparison to other road assets (e.g., pavements and bridges), the establishment and maintenance of TCI inventories remain relatively underexplored. This study presents an exhaustive review of current studies and practices concerning TCI digitization and inventorying by integrating a systematic literature review (SLR) with a narrative review (NR). The SLR synthesizes available data sources, models, and solutions for TCI detection and digitization, while the NR compiles essential modules and solutions for inventory establishment and maintenance. This study is among the first to approach TCI inventorying from an interdisciplinary perspective, providing a valuable reference for transportation researchers and practitioners engaged in road asset management.

Language: en