Abstract

Introduction

Living in rural areas pose challenges to accessing healthcare, often requiring individuals to travel to major cities. This study examined the impact of health and transportation among older adults using no healthcare services, family doctor services, and medical specialist services, and compared to those living in rural and small population centers.

Methods

Between 2020 and 2021, a survey was disseminated to 244 older adults (Mean age = 72.2 years ± 5.3 years, 50.2% male) living in rural (n = 139) and small communities (n = 105) of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Results

In total, 135 participants did not use healthcare services (i.e., family doctor or medical specialist); 55 used family doctor services, and 54 used medical specialist services; 10.6% reported cancelling medical appointments due to the lack or cost of transportation. Living in a rural community was a significant predictor of using family doctors. Additionally, living in a rural environment, not perceiving health as excellent or good, receiving rides from others, and traveling to larger centers for medical care were significant predictors of using medical specialists. Living in a senior's complex and having diabetes were significantly associated with poorer health. Receiving rides from friends, family, or volunteer driving programs was the most available transportation option in rural vs small population centers.

Conclusions

Accessing healthcare is influenced by both health and transportation for older adults living in rural versus small communities. The lack of available and affordable transportation, coupled with the distance and occurrence of medical appointments, impacts healthcare access or cancelling medical appointments.

