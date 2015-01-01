SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stringer T, Suarez H, Kim AM. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 21: e100898.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2023.100898

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Access to healthcare services is more challenging in remote northern regions due to higher travel costs associated with longer distances and harsh environments. Emergency response to road accidents in remote regions can take significantly longer than in more easily accessible locations, and potentially lead to more severe health outcomes. Accordingly, it is important to have insights on the factors that influence road accident severity in remote regions. This paper uses police accident data from Canada's Northwest Territories between 1989 and 2019 to assess the influence of various factors on accident severity, including environmental, infrastructure-specific, geographical and accident-specific characteristics. Using multinomial logistic regression, we find that remoteness, off-road vehicle involvement and alcohol involvement increase the odds of a road accident being in a higher severity category. Overall, we find that risk factors that are more prevalent in Canada's northern, remote regions may increase the severity of accidents in comparison to less remote regions.


Language: en

Keywords

Accident severity; Circumpolar North; Off-road vehicle; Remoteness; Road safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print