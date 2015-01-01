SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Duy Dinh D, Hoai Nam V. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 21: e100889.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2023.100889

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explored the influencing factors of attitudes towards traffic safety and risky driving behaviours amongst a sample of 594 e-bike riders who are high-school students in Vietnam. By using structural equation modelling, this research confirmed the significant association between traffic safety attitudes and the behaviours as well as the significant influence of traffic risk perception and safety knowledge on the traffic safety attitudes. In addition, e-bike riders' behaviours were also significantly affected by descriptive norm. Furthermore, considering the specific characteristics of e-bike riders who are high-school students, this study found that either higher level of perceived family's commitment to traffic safety or lower level of perceived privilege of e-bike riders who are high-school students significantly associated to both safer traffic safety attitudes and less risky driving behaviours.


Language: en

Keywords

Attitudes towards traffic safety; E-bike; High-school students; Risky driving behaviours

