Abstract

Although numerous studies have been carried out on driving behaviors and people's distinguishing qualities and traits, the association between people's sensitivity to reward/punishment and crash involvement has been ignored. Therefore, this study explores the role of such factors as personality traits (introversion/extraversion, neuroticism, and psychoticism), driver's risky behavior, driver's attitude, sensitivity to reward/punishment, and demographic characteristics of drivers involved in road traffic crashes. 425 Iranian motorists completed a comprehensive questionnaire package which included the Eysenck Personality Questionnaire (EPQ), Sensitivity to Punishment and Reward Questionnaire (SPSRQ), Manchester Driving Behavior Questionnaire (MDBQ), and items on safety attitude, and drivers' demographic characteristics. Structural equation model results indicated that introversion, sensitivity to punishment, (safe) attitudes towards safety, (safe) driving behavior, age, and driving experience correlate with lower crash frequency (lower reported crash history). In contrast, extraversion, neuroticism, psychoticism, and sensitivity to reward were factors related to higher reported crash history. This study further informs our understanding of the factors that contribute to higher crash risk among Iranian drivers, and may therefore assist the development of interventions to reduce road crashes.

