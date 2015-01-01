Abstract

Work zones are commonly deployed within or near the traveled way during roadway maintenance, repair, and construction works. Work zones could translate into hazardous spots requiring higher driver attention and possibly leading to increased crash rates and crash severity. This research addresses the effects of various design elements on drivers' behavior through work zones. Chekka diversion, currently implemented along the main Coastal Highway M-51 in Lebanon, is analyzed as it currently presents numerous non-standard design elements. A proposed standard diversion design is compared to the current non-standard diversion layout. A driving simulator has been used to model the current and the proposed diversions. Four driving scenarios involving the combination of the two diversion designs under different visibility conditions are used to evaluate drivers' behavior and responses through the diversion zones. The simulator study results showed that the proposed work zone geometry significantly improved the drivers' behavior compared to the exiting diversion. The visibility conditions have proven to have a more profound effect on driver behavior through the current non-standard diversion design. The pavement markings used along the proposed diversion reduce the vehicles' lateral fluctuations by 50% compared to the current design. The recorded driving patterns prove useful for work zone design to minimize the Lebanese drivers' risky behavior and enhance road safety.

