Barrett AE, Noblitt J, Michael C, Mimbs H. Transp. Res. Interdiscip. Persp. 2023; 21: e100894.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Older adults' risk from COVID-19 led many, especially in the first year of pandemic, to travel less frequently and take shorter trips. Studies document declines in driving and walking, but fewer examine cycling and getting rides from others. Moreover, few explore how people felt about these changes. Using data from a survey of Floridians aged 50 or older (n = 4,145), we compare use of various transportation modes - driving, walking, cycling, and getting rides from family and friends - before the start of the pandemic and during its first year.
Language: en
Cycling; Driving; Family; Friends; Qualitative; Walking