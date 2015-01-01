Abstract

Transport innovation, disruption and automation provide the potential to dramatically change travel and our urban landscapes over the coming years. This transformation could increase safety and efficiency, alongside accessibility for the population. Yet this promise is not without limitations. This paper focuses on the attributes of disruptive transportation that could either help or hinder street beautification, livability, sustainability, and equity. It provides an overview of the literature and practice, while discussing the benefits and challenges of new and disruptive mobility, focusing primarily on autonomous vehicles (AVs). This leads to a policy framework to guide planners, landscape architects, engineers, and policymakers toward achieving livable cities and neighborhoods in parallel with these innovations. The roadmap illustrates potential challenges in maintaining human-centered transport. Planners and engineers will need goals for 1) vehicle technology; 2) prioritizing human travel and experiences; and 3) proactively designing and programing streets for beautification, livability, and humanity.

