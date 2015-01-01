Abstract

Active travel (e.g. walking and cycling) is encouraged in the Netherlands for the many environmental and health benefits it offers, and, as a result, the country has among the highest rates of cycling in the world. This is at least partially attributed to investments in cycle infrastructure. Yet few other countries have followed the Netherlands lead and invested similarly, and arguments are made that the Dutch life experience and culture are also important in encouraging walking and cycling. To examine the influence mobility culture on active travel behaviour, this study assesses similarities and differences in walking and cycling between a sample of professional immigrants living in the Netherlands' Randstad region and a socio-demographically comparable sample born and raised in the Netherlands. The study found both similarities and differences in walking and cycling between professional immigrants and ethnic Dutch, with the immigrants actually walking and cycling more than the ethnic Dutch. In order to identify factors that influenced preferences to and levels of walking and cycling, a multiple linear regression analysis of dichotomous and ordinal variables based on their polychoric correlations was applied.



FINDINGS show that socio-demographic characteristics, car and bicycle access and trip purpose have a significant effect on the active travel behaviour of the two population groups. In addition, findings demonstrate that car access and use is associated with reduced active travel mode use. However, the reasons and causes of the differences in walking and cycling behaviour between immigrants and ethnic Dutch need further research.

