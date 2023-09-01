Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disaster preparedness is crucial for mitigating the impact of disasters and saving lives. Ensuring preparedness for disaster response and management, particularly among nurses in disaster-prone countries, is essential due to the serious threats disasters pose to affected populations. This study was conducted to appraise and synthesize the literature examining preparedness for disaster management and response among nurses in countries with the highest disaster risks.



METHODS: A systematic review of the literature published from 2000 onwards was conducted using five databases: SCOPUS, PubMed, MEDLINE, PsychINFO, and CINAHL. Twenty-one relevant articles were identified for this review.



RESULTS: The findings revealed that nurses in countries at high risk of disasters had inadequate disaster knowledge and skills, leaving them ill-prepared to respond to such situations. Previous experience in disaster relief, disaster-related education and training, and higher academic qualifications were associated with increased readiness for disaster response and management.



CONCLUSION: The review's findings provide insight into the current state of disaster preparedness among nurses in disaster-prone nations. The review identified evidence highlighting the value of disaster-related education and training, as well as disaster response experience, in fostering preparedness among nurses. These results can inform policymakers, hospital administrators, and nurse administrators in developing strategies for promoting disaster preparedness in nurses through evidence-based training programs and interventions.

Language: en