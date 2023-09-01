|
Labrague LJ, Hammad K. Australas. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37778913
BACKGROUND: Disaster preparedness is crucial for mitigating the impact of disasters and saving lives. Ensuring preparedness for disaster response and management, particularly among nurses in disaster-prone countries, is essential due to the serious threats disasters pose to affected populations. This study was conducted to appraise and synthesize the literature examining preparedness for disaster management and response among nurses in countries with the highest disaster risks.
nursing; disaster knowledge; disaster preparedness; disaster skills; disaster-risk countries