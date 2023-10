Abstract

Correction to: BMC Public Health (2023) 23:467



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-023-15367-7



The original publication of this article contained two instances of an incorrect ethic code. The incorrect and correct information is listed in this correction article. The original article has been updated.



Incorrect approval number: 1400.524



Correct approval number: 1400.946

Language: en