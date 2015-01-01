|
Citation
|
Mashiloane N, Nell W, Truter E. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 146: e106472.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37778284
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Many children in South Africa are orphaned or subjected to maltreatment, leaving them in need of care and protection. Foster care is one form of alternative care for such children. Retention of foster parents, or foster care placement stability, is one of the many challenges related to foster care, globally and in South Africa. This instability can have an adverse impact on children, and although some research speaks to the problem, the experiences of South African role players regarding this problem have not been documented, to date. To improve foster care retention in South Africa, local, contextualized studies exploring the drivers of foster care placement instability are required.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Foster care; Qualitative research; Child protection social worker; Foster children; Retention; Transfer