Abstract

The cult (system of religious beliefs and rituals) of saints in Western Europe appeared in the 3rd century AD and gained momentum from the 4th to the 6th centuries. Its importance for the European society in the Late Antiquity and the early Middle Ages was undeniable; the holy medicine was the only hope for the sick people because the number of physicians was insufficient and usually physicians were helpless in the face of most the ailments that plagued society at that time. The number of saints had increased over the years, and people sought medical help from them through prayer and other religious practices. Some saints "specialized" in the treatment of various wounds, including skin diseases. Our research revealed a large number of saints who were patrons of wounds and skin. They can be collected in three groups: patron saints against snake bites and dog bites; patron saints of the treatment of wounds, ulcers, burns, and frostbite; and patron saints against spreadable diseases such as ergotism, leprosy, and scabies. A large number of saints who were patrons against snake bites and dog bites shows the relevance and importance of the problem. In our research, we tried to find out whether the cult of saints led to the development of hospitals for the treatment of skin diseases like ergotism in the hospital of Brother St. Anthony, or only in miracles of healing emphasized the power of faith in the cure of diseases.

