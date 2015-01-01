|
Green J, Lindqvist Bagge AS, Laporte N, Andiné P, Wallinius M, Hildebrand Karlén M. Compr. Psychiatry 2023; 127: e152428.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37778180
BACKGROUND: Patients in the forensic mental health services (FMHS) with a mental disorder, a co-occurring substance use disorder (SUD), and high risk of aggressive antisocial behavior (AAB) are sometimes referred to as the 'triply troubled'. They suffer poor treatment outcomes, high rates of criminal recidivism, and increased risk of drug related mortality. To improve treatment for this heterogeneous patient group, more insight is needed concerning their co-occurring mental disorders, types of substances used, and the consequent risk of AAB.
Latent class analysis; Substance use disorder; Mental disorders; Aggressive antisocial behavior; Co-occurring disorders