Clark SL, Dodd CG, Taylor L, Stewart S, Yang N, Shahidullah JD, Guzick AG, Richmond R, Aksan N, Rathouz PJ, Rousseau JF, Newport DJ, Wagner KD, Nemeroff CB. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 167: 1-9.
37778242
OBJECTIVE: Previous work investigating the impact of childhood trauma on substance use and co-occurring psychiatric disorders has primarily been conducted in adults or on specific trauma types. This limits understanding of traumas impact in childhood and how different types of traumas play a role. We sought to characterize substance use in a sample of trauma-exposed youth in the context of psychiatric comorbidities.
Alcohol; Cannabis; Childhood trauma; Nicotine; Polysubstance use