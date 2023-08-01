|
Citation
|
Taillade C. Soins 2023; 68(879): 34-35.
|
Vernacular Title
|
L'infirmier de sapeurs-pompiers et le secours en milieu périlleux
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37778852
|
Abstract
|
Although exceptional, responding to hazardous environments is a reality that firefighters have had to adapt to. These interventions require very specific technical skills, implemented by personnel specialized in rescuing in hazardous environments. In this interventional context, it sometimes happens that the clinical condition of the victims requires the presence of a doctor and/or a nurse. As such, the health professionals of the fire and rescue service of Seine and Marne have gradually trained in medicalization in particular environments (high height, rocky walls, forest environment, etc.) in order to be able to provide assistance to victims.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
adaptability; analytical ability; capacité d’adaptation; capacité d’analyse; firefighter nurse; hazardous environments; helicopter winching; hélitreuillage; infirmier de sapeurs-pompiers; milieu périlleux