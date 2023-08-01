Abstract

Although exceptional, responding to hazardous environments is a reality that firefighters have had to adapt to. These interventions require very specific technical skills, implemented by personnel specialized in rescuing in hazardous environments. In this interventional context, it sometimes happens that the clinical condition of the victims requires the presence of a doctor and/or a nurse. As such, the health professionals of the fire and rescue service of Seine and Marne have gradually trained in medicalization in particular environments (high height, rocky walls, forest environment, etc.) in order to be able to provide assistance to victims.



Bien qu'elles soient exceptionnelles, les interventions en milieu périlleux constituent une réalité à laquelle les sapeurs-pompiers ont dû s'adapter. Elles nécessitent des compétences techniques très spécifiques, mises en œuvre par des personnels spécialisés dans le secours en milieu périlleux. Dans ce contexte interventionnel, il arrive parfois que l'état clinique des victimes requière la présence d'un médecin et/ou d'un infirmier. À ce titre, les professionnels de santé du service d'incendie et de secours de Seine-et-Marne se sont progressivement formés à la médicalisation en milieux particuliers (grande hauteur, parois rocheuses, milieu forestier, etc.).

