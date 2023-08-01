SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Taillade C. Soins 2023; 68(879): 34-35.

Vernacular Title

L'infirmier de sapeurs-pompiers et le secours en milieu périlleux

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.soin.2023.08.008

PMID

37778852

Abstract

Although exceptional, responding to hazardous environments is a reality that firefighters have had to adapt to. These interventions require very specific technical skills, implemented by personnel specialized in rescuing in hazardous environments. In this interventional context, it sometimes happens that the clinical condition of the victims requires the presence of a doctor and/or a nurse. As such, the health professionals of the fire and rescue service of Seine and Marne have gradually trained in medicalization in particular environments (high height, rocky walls, forest environment, etc.) in order to be able to provide assistance to victims.

===

Bien qu'elles soient exceptionnelles, les interventions en milieu périlleux constituent une réalité à laquelle les sapeurs-pompiers ont dû s'adapter. Elles nécessitent des compétences techniques très spécifiques, mises en œuvre par des personnels spécialisés dans le secours en milieu périlleux. Dans ce contexte interventionnel, il arrive parfois que l'état clinique des victimes requière la présence d'un médecin et/ou d'un infirmier. À ce titre, les professionnels de santé du service d'incendie et de secours de Seine-et-Marne se sont progressivement formés à la médicalisation en milieux particuliers (grande hauteur, parois rocheuses, milieu forestier, etc.).


Language: fr

Keywords

adaptability; analytical ability; capacité d’adaptation; capacité d’analyse; firefighter nurse; hazardous environments; helicopter winching; hélitreuillage; infirmier de sapeurs-pompiers; milieu périlleux

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print