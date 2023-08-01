|
Citation
Noël-Peyronnet J. Soins 2023; 68(879): 45-48.
Vernacular Title
L'intérêt de disposer d'ISP lors de la prise en charge de nombreuses victimes
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Masson Editeur)
DOI
PMID
37778855
Abstract
The Many Victims plan describes aims to organize evacuations in a coherent manner, to preserve the human and material resources capacity of the fire and rescue service. The aim is to avoid postponing the disaster on the ground to the hospital and to guarantee the continuity of response to the current risk and an over-event. In this device, the firefighter nurse is an asset by his ability to take care of serious victims without the physical presence of a doctor, in a context of crisis.
Language: fr
Keywords
strategy; firefighter nurse; infirmier de sapeurs-pompiers; catégorisation; categorization; damage control; many victims; plan Novi; stratégie