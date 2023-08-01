Abstract

The Many Victims plan describes aims to organize evacuations in a coherent manner, to preserve the human and material resources capacity of the fire and rescue service. The aim is to avoid postponing the disaster on the ground to the hospital and to guarantee the continuity of response to the current risk and an over-event. In this device, the firefighter nurse is an asset by his ability to take care of serious victims without the physical presence of a doctor, in a context of crisis.



Le plan nombreuses victimes vise à organiser de façon cohérente les évacuations et à préserver la capacité en ressources humaines et matérielles des services départementaux d'incendie et de secours. Son but est d'éviter de reporter sur l'hôpital la catastrophe du terrain et de garantir la continuité de réponse au risque courant et à un surévénement. Dans ce cadre, l'infirmier de sapeurs-pompiers constitue un atout par sa capacité à prendre en charge des victimes graves sans la présence physique d'un médecin dans un contexte de crise.

Language: fr