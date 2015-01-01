SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang X, Huang J, Bian Y, Zhao X, Han T. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2023; 15(9): 895-917.

(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19439962.2022.2137868

With the rise of the transportation mode of shared electric bikes (shared e-bikes) in China, shared e-bike related accidents have gradually increased. To facilitate the design of safety policies, it is important to understand the factors that influence shared e-bike riders' traffic accidents to facilitate intervention strategies. For this purpose, the structural equation model (SEM) with mediation analysis was applied by incorporating seven latent factors: traffic accidents, traffic violation behaviors, attitude toward safety responsibility, and attitude toward rule violations, risk perception, perceptive-motor skills, and safety skills. A questionnaire survey of a sample of 406 shared e-bike riders in China was conducted to obtain self-reported survey data. The results reveal that traffic violation behaviors and attitude toward safety responsibility had a statistically significant consequence on traffic accidents. Attitude toward rule violations, perceptive-motor skills, and safety skills can predict shared e-bike riders' traffic accidents when the traffic violation behaviors are used as a mediator. Moreover, risk perception could also be used to predict shared e-bike riders' traffic accidents when using attitudes toward safety responsibility or rule violations and traffic violation behaviors as a mediator. This paper lays a foundation for policymakers and traffic managers to develop effective intervention strategies and improve shared e-bike safety.


psychological factors; Shared electric bikes (shared e-bikes); structural equation model; traffic accidents; traffic violation behaviors

