Abstract

A high incidence of traffic accidents is often observed in freeway exit ramp areas. Slowing down, wandering, and changing lanes suddenly and continually in a short interval near the exit ramp are important reasons for accidents. Helping drivers start changing lanes sooner and more efficiently in freeway exit ramp areas is a feasible solution to vehicle interweaving. This paper aims to optimize the current guiding sign system and improve drivers' lane-changing behavior before the exit ramp. Three guiding sign optimization measures (sign symbols, ground signs and voice prompts) had been considered before five guiding sign plans were made for driving simulation experiments: original sign (OS) plan, new type sign (NTS) plan, ground guiding sign (GOS) plan, voice prompt (VOS) plan, and voice-ground sign (VGOS) plan. The decisions, reactions, and operation processes of 43 Chinese drivers were compared to confirm the optimal guiding sign plan. The results showed that updating sign symbols, adding ground signs and voice prompts all contributed to the drivers' shorter response time, earlier arrival at the lane-changing location, higher average speed and greater longitudinal distance of lane-changing. These findings can help freeway designers optimize the guiding sign system for freeway exit ramps.

