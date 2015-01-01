Abstract

The objective is to increase the passenger road transportation safety by developing an improved model of the transport process with minimal risks of incidents. The Functional Resonance Analysis Method (FRAM) was used to determine the factors influencing the reliability of transportation, which is based on the study of the functions of the process of passenger road transportation based on six different aspects: time, control, output, resource, prerequisites, and input. It was clarified that the main reason for violation of traffic rules by drivers of passenger buses is the psycho-physiological state of the driver, which depends on the experience, duration of the work shift, duration of operation of the passenger bus, speed of movement, stress load. The most important criteria among those mentioned are professional work experience and speed of movement of a passenger bus. It is the combination of these criteria with the time of execution of a production task without the introduction of appropriate control over it that leads to a high probability of an incident. In addition, the human factor, directly the specialists' professional experience (the transportation organization manager, the mechanic checking a passenger bus before starting work, doctor, driver), also significantly affects the safety of the transportation process. The analysis of the causes of road traffic incidents confirmed the close connection between the probability of an undesirable event and human error, and the strengthening of control over the psycho-physiological state of the driver increases the reliability of passenger road transportation and reduces the probability of failures in the performance of transport work. The originality of the research lies in the established relationship between functions and criteria that have an impact on the safety of the transport process, which makes it possible to assess the level of reliability of the performance of the assigned task within the specified time; the practical significance lies in the quantitative assessment of these criteria and the provision of recommendations for monitoring the psycho-physiological state of the driver at all stages of the process of passenger road transportation.

