Abstract

Data acquisition (DAQ) is the link between the physical phenomena of any dynamic system and the computer. This device supplies the associated research applications with high demonstration I/O, industry primary innovations, and lower performance gains in software. This paper presents the design of an anti-lock braking device for ground vehicles within the laboratory and low-cost assembly compared to other designs and the superior control performance of the proposed technique. It uses DAQ for calculation and LabVIEW simulation software to analyse, display, and store data in real-time. The experimental set-up with AC motor assembled with the lower cast iron wheel, rubber vehicle wheel, brake pedal, and attached with the hydraulic actuator. The DAQ operated as a link between the computer and the apparatus to demonstrate the performance of the suggested dynamic system. The intelligent active force control technique was merged into the control system and the physical performance of the test rig was presented digitally in LabVIEW software. The results demonstrate the efficiency and favourable reaction of the proposed control approach with the test rig offering superior tracking of 0.21 slip ratio and steady braking on dry roads with a 12.49% reduction in braking distance when compared to other approaches.

