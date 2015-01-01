Abstract

Models of rotorcraft are classified into different categories, and today, the twin-rotor helicopter is considered one of the most versatile flying machines nowadays and has attracted many researchers from different disciplines. However, it is a multivariate, highly nonlinear, and strongly coupled model. Also, its performance could be further compromised when it is operated under disturbances or uncertainties. This study presents intelligent control schemes based on a technique called active force control (AFC) employing the iterative learning (IL) algorithm and fuzzy logic. Various types of disturbances including the sinusoidal wave, pulsating, and Dryden wind gust model disturbances have been introduced to test the feasibility of the suggested control schemes. Simulated findings show that the proposed AFC-based schemes are effective against disturbances while maintaining system stability.



RESULTS indicate that the PID-ILAFC scheme enhances the performance of the twin-rotor helicopter by approximately 70% for pitching motion and almost 30% for yawing motion, under different disturbances.

Language: en