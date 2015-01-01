|
Georgoulis H, Beauregard E, Chopin J. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Research on body disposal methods in cases of sexual homicide primarily focused on the movement of the victim's body from the crime scene to the dump site. Comparatively, little work has looked at whether crime scene analysis can indicate the final manner of disposal (i.e., how the body is found at the scene), despite the knowledge that these unique behaviors can aid investigators narrowing down suspects using readily available information from the crime scene. The current study used 662 solved cases of extrafamilial sexual homicide from an international database in a sequential logistic regression to test various predictors against the method of body disposal.
Language: en
Body disposal; Criminal investigations; Sexual homicide