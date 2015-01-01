SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kimball E, Ilea P, Cheung SNP. Crit. Radic. Soc. Work 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1332/20498608Y2023D000000003

In this article, we introduce the concept of a policy cascade, which describes the process of creating policies to address the consequences of other policies. Using the concept of wicked problems introduced by Rittel and Webber in 1973, we trace state and federal policies to address domestic violence to show how they form a policy cascade and decenter survivors. By treating social issues as wicked problems, upstream approaches that bypass compounding effects of policy may help recenter survivor needs.


