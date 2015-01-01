Abstract

Identifying critical safety management drivers with high driver-level risks is essential for traffic safety improvement. Previous studies commonly evaluated driver-level risks based upon aggregated statistical characteristics (e.g., driving exposure and driving behavior), which were obtained from long-period driving monitoring data. However, given the great advancements of the connected vehicle and in-vehicle data instrumentation technologies, there has been a notable increase in the collection of short-period driving data, which has emerged as a prominent data source for analysis. In this data environment, traditionally employed aggregated behavior characteristics are unstable due to the time-varying feature of driving behavior coupled with insufficient data sampling periods. Thus, traditional modeling methods based upon aggregated statistical characteristics are no longer feasible. Instead of utilizing such unreliable statistical information to represent driver-level risks, this study employed temporal variation characteristics of driving behavior to identify critical safety management drivers in the short-period driving data environment. Specifically, the relationships between driving behavior temporal variation characteristics and individual crash occurrence probability were developed. To eliminate the impacts of drivers' driving behavior heterogeneity on model performance, "traffic entropy" index that could quantify the abnormal degrees of driving behavior was proposed. Deep learning models including convolutional neural network (CNN) and long short-term memory (LSTM) were employed to conduct the temporal variation feature mining. Empirical analyses were conducted using data obtained from online ride-hailing services. Experiment results showed that temporal variation characteristics based models outperformed traditional aggregated statistical characteristics based models. The area under the curve (AUC) index was improved by 4.1%. And the proposed traffic entropy index further enhanced the model performance by 5.3%. The best model achieved an AUC of 0.754, comparable to existing approaches utilizing long-period driving data. Finally, applications of the proposed method in driver management program development and its further investigations have been discussed.

Language: en