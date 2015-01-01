|
Yamane K, Matsumura T, Sugita M, Fujiya S, Takanosu T, Watanabe N, Shinjo T, Izawa Y, Yonekawa C, Mato T. Acute Med. Surg. 2023; 10(1): e894.
37780607
BACKGROUND: In recent years, various home-use health devices have gained popularity. The abdominal roller is one of these. Spinal cord injury without radiological abnormality is known to occur even with relatively minor injuries, but there are few reports of such injuries caused by a roller.
spinal cord injuries; exercise; abdominal muscles; central cord syndrome; equipment safety