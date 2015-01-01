Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, various home-use health devices have gained popularity. The abdominal roller is one of these. Spinal cord injury without radiological abnormality is known to occur even with relatively minor injuries, but there are few reports of such injuries caused by a roller.



CASE PRESENTATION: Two cases of spinal cord injuries caused by a roller are reported. In both cases, injuries occurred during the standing rollout by a patient in an inebriated state, and the patients were rushed to an emergency department.



CONCLUSION: Because the use of abdominal rollers may result in extremely serious disabilities, it is necessary to emphasize the appropriate use of such equipment.

Language: en