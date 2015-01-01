|
Citation
|
Matsubayashi Y, Suzuki T, Miyashita F. Ann. Vasc. Dis. 2023; 16(3): 223-225.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Nihon Myakkan Gakkai)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37779640
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In this study, we present a case of 59-year-old man with a posterior tibial artery (PTA) aneurysm. Mostly, PTA aneurysm is caused by trauma, infection, and iatrogenic injury. The patient had a history of ankle trauma that occurred 2 years ago. Computed tomography and ultrasonography showed a 7×14 mm PTA aneurysm. The aneurysm was resected and primary end-to-end anastomosis was performed. So far, there are only few reported cases of PTA aneurysm. Herein, we describe the surgical strategy and provide detailed intraoperative images.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; posterior tibial artery aneurysm; surgery