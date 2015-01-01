Abstract

In this study, we present a case of 59-year-old man with a posterior tibial artery (PTA) aneurysm. Mostly, PTA aneurysm is caused by trauma, infection, and iatrogenic injury. The patient had a history of ankle trauma that occurred 2 years ago. Computed tomography and ultrasonography showed a 7×14 mm PTA aneurysm. The aneurysm was resected and primary end-to-end anastomosis was performed. So far, there are only few reported cases of PTA aneurysm. Herein, we describe the surgical strategy and provide detailed intraoperative images.

