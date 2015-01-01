SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Matsubayashi Y, Suzuki T, Miyashita F. Ann. Vasc. Dis. 2023; 16(3): 223-225.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Nihon Myakkan Gakkai)

DOI

10.3400/avd.cr.23-00021

PMID

37779640

PMCID

PMC10539132

Abstract

In this study, we present a case of 59-year-old man with a posterior tibial artery (PTA) aneurysm. Mostly, PTA aneurysm is caused by trauma, infection, and iatrogenic injury. The patient had a history of ankle trauma that occurred 2 years ago. Computed tomography and ultrasonography showed a 7×14 mm PTA aneurysm. The aneurysm was resected and primary end-to-end anastomosis was performed. So far, there are only few reported cases of PTA aneurysm. Herein, we describe the surgical strategy and provide detailed intraoperative images.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; posterior tibial artery aneurysm; surgery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print