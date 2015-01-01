|
Citation
|
Asadi L, Noroozi M, Salimi H, Mardani F, Jambarsang S. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e302.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37784148
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Rape is one of the principal forms of sexual violence leading to numerous psychological consequences for women. Providing effective psychological services to women survivors of rape requires identifying and considering their real needs. This study aimed to explore the psychological needs of women survivors of rape.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Woman; Rape; Psychological needs; Qualitative study; Survivor