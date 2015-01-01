Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rape is one of the principal forms of sexual violence leading to numerous psychological consequences for women. Providing effective psychological services to women survivors of rape requires identifying and considering their real needs. This study aimed to explore the psychological needs of women survivors of rape.



METHODS: In this exploratory-descriptive qualitative study, the participants consisted of 19 women survivors of rape and 20 people with experience in providing services to survivors of rape, selected via purposive sampling method in Isfahan, Iran. In-depth individual semi-structured interviews and field notes were used to collect data, which were then analyzed using the conventional content analysis method.



RESULTS: Based on the analysis of the interviews, the psychological needs of women survivors of rape were classified into three main categories: facing psychological problems, attention to emotional reactions, and the need to accept and adapt to reality.



CONCLUSIONS: The results revealed that women survivors of rape have different psychological needs. Thus, to meet these needs, supportive and psychological interventions can be considered at both individual and environmental levels. Also, eliminating gender stereotypes affecting the occurrence of rape in the dimensions of Iranian culture can lead to the liberation of the society from the culture of rape.

