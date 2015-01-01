|
Citation
Perry CK, Seguin-Fowler R, Maddock JE, Lenstra N, Dieckmann NF, Currier J, Andreyeva E, Winkle J, Trost SG. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1895.
DOI
PMID
37784086
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Rural residents generally lack adequate physical activity to benefit health and reduce disparities in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. The Socioecological Model describes physical activity as involving a dynamic and reciprocal interaction between individual, social, and community factors. Community group-based walking programs and civic engagement interventions aimed at enhancing physical activity have been successful in rural communities but have not targeted all three socioecological levels. Public libraries can act as innovative public health partners in rural communities. However, challenges remain because rural libraries often lack the capacity to implement evidence-based health promotion programming. The goals of this study are (1) build the capacity for rural libraries to implement evidence-based health promotion programs, (2) compare changes in physical activity between a group-based walking program and a combined group-based walking and civic engagement program with rural residents, and (3) conduct an implementation evaluation.
Language: en
Keywords
Physical activity; Walking; Rural; Civic engagement; Comparative effectiveness trial