Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare the rates and injury sites among competitors in European and Swiss karate tournaments and to identify differences in these incidence rates by sex and age.



METHODS: This prospective cohort study collected data from two European and four national tournaments in Switzerland between 2011 and 2019. The on-site medical staff completed an anonymised report sheet with demographic data and injury characteristics in all injuries requiring medical treatment. The incidence rates per 1000 exposed athletes (AoE) and 1000 min of exposition (MoE) were analysed. Furthermore, the relative risk of injury related to sex and age was calculated and compared.



RESULTS: In total, 228 injuries were observed in 2404 fights, for an incidence rate of 47.4 per 1000 AoE (95% CI 41.5 to 54.0) or 22.5 injuries per 1000 MoE (95% CI 19.7 to 25.6), respectively. The oldest age group (senior) of both sexes had a 3.6-fold (95% CI 2.7 to 4.8) significantly higher relative risk of injury than younger participants. Furthermore, there was a 2.9-fold (95% CI 1.6 to 5.6) statistically higher risk of injury for males in the senior age group compared with senior females. The most injured body part was the head, followed by the lower extremity, trunk and upper extremity.



CONCLUSION: Senior athletes, especially senior males, had significantly more injuries compared with younger and female senior competitors. Medical staff should be aware of the increased propensity for injury among this age and sex group to facilitate injury prevention and intervention.

