Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disease characterized by exposure to threatened death or serious injury and directly experiencing or witnessing the event. Many healthcare professionals have had PTSD, but emergency physicians may be particularly susceptible. To our knowledge, no study has been performed in Saudi Arabia to identify the prevalence and associated risk factors of PTSD among emergency staff.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to determine the prevalence and risk factors of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among emergency healthcare workers (HCWs) in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: A cross-sectional analytical study will be conducted in emergency departments around Saudi Arabia in all regions. The study population will include healthcare workers in emergency departments who work and presently live in Saudi Arabia. The survey was divided into two sections. The first section focuses on the emergency personnel's demographic data; the second concentrates on screening for post-traumatic stress disorder using the PTSD checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5).



RESULTS: Our population included 519 emergency healthcare staff, including males (51.4%) and females (48.6%). Most emergency HCWs worked in the Ministry of Health Hospitals (58%). The highest diagnosed psychological disorders among emergency staff were anxiety (19.3%) and mood disorders (10.2%). The prevalence of PTSD among emergency workers in Saudi Arabia was 14.1%. The prevalence of PTSD was significantly higher among emergency HCWs who had chronic diseases, emergency workers with anxiety or mood disorders, emergency staff who were using psychiatric medication (p<0.001), and those with psychotic disorders (p=0.002).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of PTSD among emergency healthcare workers in Saudi Arabia is estimated to be 14.1%, and pre-existing mental illnesses are associated with a higher risk of PTSD.

Language: en