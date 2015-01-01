Abstract

In this article, the results of experimental explosive research of a dome-shaped protective device (made of St20 steel, 90 cm diameter, 130 kg weight) with a load have been given. These studiesused standard statistical procedures with a 0.95 reliability level to establish the validity of the existing mathematical model for emergency prevention. These are associated with the threat of the explosion of a small-sized explosive object. That allowed to substantiate the features that must be taken into account by the personnel of pyrotechnic divisions in operational activities (compliance with the additional load on the body of small-sized explosives trinitrotoluene (TNT), the need for passive protective embankment, stock in the pyrotechnic division of protective load, for example in the form of bags with sand).

Language: en