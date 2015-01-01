Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic led to prolonged isolation and disrupted people's social relationships, contributing to increased loneliness among students. Loneliness is associated with various psychological disorders, including depression, which may result in severe consequences such as self-harm and suicide. This study aims to investigate the factors through which loneliness influences depression.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The study involved administering questionnaires to 879 secondary and higher education students in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, during the COVID-19 epidemic. The data that were gathered underwent a comprehensive analysis.



RESULTS: The data analysis revealed a significant positive predictive effect of loneliness on depression. Additionally, the study found that a goal-oriented approach and resilience partially mediated the relationship between feelings of loneliness and symptoms of depression. Furthermore, resilience and goal focus were identified as mediators in a chain, independent of the levels of expression inhibition and cognitive reappraisal. Cognitive reappraisal showed a negative moderating effect on the mediation between loneliness and depression. Moreover, expressive inhibition positively mediated the relationship between loneliness and depression, with resilience playing a role in this association.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings indicate that the inability to alleviate negative emotions through socialization and interpersonal companionship during COVID-19 contributed to increased loneliness and subsequent depression. Reduced resilience due to loneliness may lead individuals to project unfavorable interpersonal experiences onto other aspects of life and believe they are incapable of overcoming challenges, thereby deteriorating depression conditions. Enhancing an individual's resilience may help them better adapt to the pandemic-induced changes, mitigating the risk of depression. Similarly, individuals with high levels of goal focus tend to learn from their experiences, adjust their pace of life, and exhibit lower levels of depression. Targeted interventions to enhance goal focus may be beneficial in reducing depression levels. Moreover, individuals who inhibit the expression of their unhappiness may experience elevated depression levels, while those with high cognitive reappraisal skills tend to experience less depression by altering their cognitive perspective on distressing situations.

