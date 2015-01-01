|
Reiners JC, Leopold L, Hallebach V, Sinske D, Meier P, Amoroso M, Langgartner D, Reber SO, Knöll B. FASEB J. 2023; 37(11): e23218.
(Copyright © 2023, Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology)
37779443
Psychological stress and traumatic brain injury (TBI) result in long-lasting emotional and behavioral impairments in patients. So far, the interaction of psychological stress with TBI not only in the brain but also in peripheral organs is poorly understood. Herein, the impact of acute stress (AS) occurring immediately before TBI is investigated. For this, a mouse model of restraint stress and TBI was employed, and their influence on behavior and gene expression in brain regions, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, and peripheral organs was analyzed.
Language: en
traumatic brain injury; acute stress; ATF3; HPA axis; immediate early gene