Abstract

Dog bites pose a significant global public health issue and are the most common type of injury caused by animals. While most dog bites result in minor harm, they can also lead to severe or even fatal consequences. In cases involving serious injury or death, forensic pathologists investigate various aspects, including the crime scene, the injuries sustained by the victim, and the characteristics of the dog suspected to have caused the bite. The aim of this study is to provide a systematic review of the literature on the medical-legal implications of dog bites in forensic practice, in order to recognize the dog bite victim features, the injuries and their consequences related to, and to identify the offending dogs. The literature search was performed using PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science from January 1980 to March 2023. Eligible studies have investigated issues of interest to forensic medicine about dog bites to humans. A total of 116 studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in the review and they were organized and discussed by issue of interest (biting dog features, dog bite victim features, anatomical distribution of dog bites, injuries related to dog bites, cause of death, bite features, dog identification and post-mortem dog depredation). The findings of this systematic review highlight the importance of bite mark analysis in reconstructing the events leading to the attack and identifying the dog responsible. In medical forensic evaluations of dog bite cases, a multidisciplinary approach is crucial. This approach involves thorough analysis of the crime scene, identification of risk factors, examination of dog characteristics, and assessment of the victim's injuries. By combining expertise from both human and veterinary forensic fields, a comprehensive understanding can be achieved in dog bite cases.

