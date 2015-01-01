|
Yang R, Zhao Y, Tan Z, Lai J, Chen J, Zhang X, Sun J, Chen L, Lu K, Cao L, Liu X. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2023; 17: e1192544.
37780961
BACKGROUND: Mood disorders are very common among adolescents and include mainly bipolar disorder (BD) and major depressive disorder (MDD), with overlapping depressive symptoms that pose a significant challenge to realizing a rapid and accurate differential diagnosis in clinical practice. Misdiagnosis of BD as MDD can lead to inappropriate treatment and detrimental outcomes, including a poorer ultimate clinical and functional prognosis and even an increased risk of suicide. Therefore, it is of great significance for clinical management to identify clinical symptoms or features and biological markers that can accurately distinguish BD from MDD. With the aid of bibliometric analysis, we explore, visualize, and conclude the important directions of differential diagnostic studies of BD and MDD in adolescents.
adolescent; diagnosis; major depressive disorder; bibliometric; biological biomarkers; bipolar disorder; clinical features